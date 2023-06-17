Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on August 7th

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the transportation company on Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE DAL opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $43.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $502,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 85.8% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 124.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 825.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

