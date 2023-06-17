Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Trading Up 8.2%

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.77 and last traded at $41.77. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.60.

Separately, HSBC cut Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Demant A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.61.

Demant A/S engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the Hearing Healthcare and Communications segments. The Hearing Healthcare segment focuses on the following business areas: Hearing Aids, Hearing Care, and Diagnostics, which provide hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, diagnostics products, and services.

