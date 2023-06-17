dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,096,400 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the May 15th total of 808,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 644.9 days.

dentalcorp Stock Performance

dentalcorp stock remained flat at $5.25 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,864. dentalcorp has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $6.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CIBC reduced their target price on dentalcorp from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

dentalcorp Company Profile

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

