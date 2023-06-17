Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Shares Down 0.3%

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST – Get Rating) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.38). Approximately 97,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 367,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.60 ($0.38).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Destiny Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Destiny Pharma alerts:

Destiny Pharma Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £29.05 million, a P/E ratio of -305.00 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 39.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Destiny Pharma

In other news, insider Nick Rodgers bought 49,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £15,337.87 ($19,191.53). 18.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.