Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Shares Down 0.3%

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST – Get Rating) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.38). Approximately 97,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 367,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.60 ($0.38).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Destiny Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 13th.
The company has a market cap of £29.05 million, a P/E ratio of -305.00 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 39.26.
Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.
