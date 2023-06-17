Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $110.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.06.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $120.08 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The firm has a market cap of $193.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 522.09, a PEG ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.85 and a 200 day moving average of $87.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.