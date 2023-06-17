dForce USD (USX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $449.11

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 17th. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $30.95 million and approximately $449.11 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003791 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, dForce USD has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.26 or 0.00291877 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013290 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00017218 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000524 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000412 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000079 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,840,162 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00425965 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,436.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

