Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FANG. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.18.

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,053,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,583. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.34. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 18.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,100 shares of company stock worth $2,920,988 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 18.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,296.3% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

