DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $101.24

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $101.24 and last traded at $101.24, with a volume of 20 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DSRLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. HSBC raised shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of DiaSorin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of DiaSorin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Get DiaSorin alerts:

DiaSorin Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.64.

About DiaSorin

DiaSorin SpA engages in developing, producing and marketing reagent kits for laboratory diagnostics. The firm specializes in the immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics segments. It provides clinical services in the areas like Infectious Diseases, Bone and Mineral, Endocrinology, Hypertension, Oncology, Stool Diagnostics and Autoimmunity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DiaSorin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaSorin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.