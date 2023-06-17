Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE) Trading Up 2.6%

Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE – Get Rating) were up 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.04 and last traded at $13.85. Approximately 10,690 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 3,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 5.48% of Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (KLNE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Clean Energy index. The fund aims for 2x leveraged daily exposure to a tiered index of global companies involved in clean energy businesses. KLNE was launched on Jul 29, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.

