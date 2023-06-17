Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.88. Approximately 1,740,566 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 4,371,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Down 10.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Diversified Healthcare Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently -3.10%.

In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 635,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $768,656.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,185,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,179.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Adam D. Portnoy purchased 635,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $768,656.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,185,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,179.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam D. Portnoy purchased 1,454,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,137,950.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,704,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,385,850.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,724,178 shares of company stock worth $29,426,021. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 325.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,358,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after buying an additional 13,274,098 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 383.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,054,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351,271 shares during the period. Strategic Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $9,252,000. Flat Footed LLC raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 42.5% during the third quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 18,877,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629,401 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 406.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

(Get Rating)

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.