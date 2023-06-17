Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,741,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,907,000 after buying an additional 192,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,909,000 after purchasing an additional 46,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,610,000 after purchasing an additional 50,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DG opened at $164.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,015 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.71.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

