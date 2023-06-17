Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (TSE:DBM)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance

TSE DBM opened at C$6.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$583.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.57. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$5.30 and a 52-week high of C$7.71.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$609.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$579.93 million. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.5145555 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Doman Building Materials Group

A number of brokerages have commented on DBM. CIBC lowered their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

(Get Rating)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.