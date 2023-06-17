Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after buying an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 486.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596,097 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $332,276,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,074,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,110,895,000 after buying an additional 2,767,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.55.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $53.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.33. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

