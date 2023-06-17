Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Purchases 146,427 Shares of Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 146,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,279,868.39. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,892,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,168,544.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 4,801 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $74,559.53.

On Friday, June 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 7,009 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $109,410.49.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 4,591 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $70,885.04.

On Monday, June 5th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 1,905 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,346.40.

On Friday, June 2nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 4,080 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $60,180.00.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 7,904 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $115,161.28.

On Friday, May 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 1,590 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $23,261.70.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,027 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $88,958.52.

On Monday, May 22nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 5,363 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $78,782.47.

On Thursday, May 18th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 5,430 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $79,875.30.

Donegal Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DGICA stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.84. Donegal Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $17.13.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $224.99 million for the quarter. Donegal Group had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is -212.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGICA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 2,703.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 15,473.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Donegal Group by 838.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

Featured Stories

