Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) VP Daniel J. Wagner Sells 35,000 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) VP Daniel J. Wagner sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $544,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,135.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Donegal Group Stock Down 0.4 %

DGICA opened at $15.28 on Friday. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Donegal Group had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $224.99 million during the quarter.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Donegal Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is -212.49%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Donegal Group by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 69,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 27,270 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Donegal Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Donegal Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 57,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Donegal Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

Read More

