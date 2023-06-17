DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target Raised to $48.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of DoubleVerify from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.64.

DV stock opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 128.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $122.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 40,000 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $1,220,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $1,220,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $399,518.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $6,502,068.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,918 shares of company stock worth $2,630,975 over the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 106.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

