DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

DPCS stock remained flat at $10.43 during midday trading on Friday. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 102.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

