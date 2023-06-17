Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Short Interest Update

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Dream Impact Trust Stock Performance

DDHRF remained flat at $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,792. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63. Dream Impact Trust has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $4.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on Dream Impact Trust from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Dream Impact Trust Company Profile

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

