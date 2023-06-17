Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,043,300 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the May 15th total of 2,635,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 681.1 days.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DREUF opened at $10.49 on Friday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $11.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DREUF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Desjardins boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$17.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

