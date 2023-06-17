Drone Aviation (OTCMKTS:DRNE) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.15

Drone Aviation Holding Corp (OTCMKTS:DRNE – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and traded as low as $1.07. Drone Aviation shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 48,300 shares changing hands.

Drone Aviation Trading Up 4.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15.

About Drone Aviation

Drone Aviation Holding Corp. designs, develops, markets, and sells lighter-than-air aerostats, tethered drones, and land-based intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance solutions. The company focuses on the development of tethered aerostat known as the Winch Aerostat Small Platform, as well as tethered drone products, including the WATT and FUSE tethered drones for commercial and military applications; and providing aerial monitoring for extended durations while being tethered to the ground through a high strength armored tether.

