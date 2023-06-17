Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) VP Eric Elvekrog Acquires 3,000 Shares

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) VP Eric Elvekrog bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $163,134. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 20.4 %

Shares of DPG opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.19. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after acquiring an additional 42,798 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after acquiring an additional 28,289 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 284,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 23,115 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 279,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 252,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

