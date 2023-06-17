Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Lessened by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 519.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,797,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,331 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,023 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 19,064.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,377,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,360 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,107,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,394 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $92.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,693,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,902. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The firm has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.87.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

