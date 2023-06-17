DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DD. Citigroup began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

Insider Activity

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $69.41 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.49%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.