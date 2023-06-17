dYdX Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $269.07 Million (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 17th. dYdX has a total market cap of $269.07 million and $35.76 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dYdX token can currently be purchased for about $1.72 or 0.00006491 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, dYdX has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

dYdX’s launch date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,256,174 tokens. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX (DYDX) is a decentralized trading platform built on Ethereum. It allows users to trade a range of crypto assets, including perpetual futures contracts and options, with up to 25x leverage. The platform was created by a team of experienced traders and blockchain developers led by Antonio Juliano. dYdX aims to provide a decentralized, non-custodial trading experience with low fees and high liquidity. The DYDX token is used for governance and fee discounts on the platform.”

