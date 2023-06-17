dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Short Interest Down 22.1% in May

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the May 15th total of 120,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

dynaCERT Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DYFSF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 56,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,167. dynaCERT has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14.

Get dynaCERT alerts:

dynaCERT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

dynaCERT, Inc engages in the design, engineering, testing, manufacturing, and distribution of a transportable hydrogen generator system. The company was founded by Thomas Fairfull in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for dynaCERT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dynaCERT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.