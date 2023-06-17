E.On (FRA:EOAN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.58

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €10.58 ($11.38) and traded as high as €11.36 ($12.21). E.On shares last traded at €11.28 ($12.12), with a volume of 5,298,770 shares traded.

EOAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.83) price target on E.On in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.50 ($11.29) target price on E.On in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.30 ($10.00) target price on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($13.98) target price on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.75 ($11.56) target price on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of €11.68 and a 200-day moving average of €10.59.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

