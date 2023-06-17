Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Shares Down 0.9%

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 555 ($6.94) and last traded at GBX 557.50 ($6.98). 21,602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 40,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 562.50 ($7.04).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 551.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 556.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76. The company has a market capitalization of £163.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18,583.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

