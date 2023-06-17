easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Receives GBX 573.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 573.50 ($7.18).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EZJ shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.26) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.63) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on easyJet from GBX 610 ($7.63) to GBX 635 ($7.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded easyJet to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 370 ($4.63) to GBX 530 ($6.63) in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.51) target price on easyJet in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 507.20 ($6.35) on Friday. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 276.87 ($3.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 582.71 ($7.29). The company has a market cap of £3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8,453.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 494.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 460.43.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.