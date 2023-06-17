Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETN. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.86.

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $191.26 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $197.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.36.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

