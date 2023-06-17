Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 122,471.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,107,000 after buying an additional 2,617,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eaton by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Eaton by 28.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,905,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.86.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN opened at $191.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.36. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $197.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.