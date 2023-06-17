Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.80

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and traded as high as $8.12. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 454,855 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.75.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
