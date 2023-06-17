Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.80

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and traded as high as $8.12. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 454,855 shares trading hands.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.75.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth $312,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth $147,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 452,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth $90,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

