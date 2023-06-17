eCash (XEC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $393.64 Million

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. eCash has a total market cap of $393.64 million and $2.55 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, eCash has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,454.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.66 or 0.00403220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00096684 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00019364 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000486 BTC.

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,417,467,173,293 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

