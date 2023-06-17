Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE TEAF opened at $12.57 on Friday. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAF. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 307,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 58,405 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 675.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 52,532 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

