Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE TEAF opened at $12.57 on Friday. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01.
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.
