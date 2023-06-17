Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 748,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,945,000 after buying an additional 50,586 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL opened at $182.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.91. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $183.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.