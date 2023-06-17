Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.94

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.94 and traded as high as $11.79. Electromed shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 6,956 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Electromed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electromed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Electromed Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.94. The company has a market cap of $100.32 million, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional Trading of Electromed

Electromed ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.07 million for the quarter. Electromed had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 5.50%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Electromed during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Electromed in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Electromed in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Electromed in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Electromed in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

Featured Stories

