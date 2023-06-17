Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,565 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 6,940 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ EA opened at $128.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $135.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.12.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $250,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at $765,161.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $250,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,839 shares of company stock worth $4,738,239 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. DZ Bank raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.59.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.