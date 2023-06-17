Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Position Trimmed by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,991,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,936,996,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,580,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE:ELV traded down $8.52 on Friday, reaching $443.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,487,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,959. The company has a market capitalization of $105.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $428.87 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $462.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $478.86.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.60.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

See Also

