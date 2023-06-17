Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 2.6% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $18,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 87.0% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 11.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,338,605 shares of company stock worth $513,051,343. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $6.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $447.71. 4,295,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.18, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $417.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $289.68 and a twelve month high of $456.98.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.