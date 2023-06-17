Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Short Interest Update

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the May 15th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 881,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

Ellington Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

EFC traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $13.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,834,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,692. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.84. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 46.90 and a quick ratio of 46.90.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 15.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $27.56 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -264.70%.

About Ellington Financial

(Get Rating)

Ellington Financial, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It operates through the Investment Portfolio and Longbridge segments. The Investment Portfolio segment is focused on investing in a diverse array of financial assets, which includes residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.