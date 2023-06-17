Empirical Finance LLC Buys 1,539 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,965 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $81.26 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The stock has a market cap of $93.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.