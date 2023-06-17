Empirical Finance LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,500,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,320 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of MU opened at $67.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.39. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.67.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.38.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

