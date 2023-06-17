Empirical Finance LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,551 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connolly Sarah T. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.58.

CVS Health Stock Down 2.6 %

CVS Health stock opened at $67.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.01 and its 200 day moving average is $81.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

