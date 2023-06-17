Empirical Finance LLC Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Danaher by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Danaher by 19.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Danaher by 76.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 14.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Danaher by 135.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $241.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $303.82.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

