Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 215 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Nucor by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $151.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $182.68.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

