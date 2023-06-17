Empowered Funds LLC Buys Shares of 599,024 NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 599,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,762,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.26% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 131.8% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 247,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 140,742 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 149.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 22,720 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 120.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 34,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,845,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

NEX traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,808,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,727. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.08.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $935.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.41 million. Analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.50 to $9.75 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.08.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

