Empowered Funds LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $405.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,141,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,485. The company has a market cap of $308.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $408.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

