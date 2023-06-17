Empowered Funds LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.18% of Cavco Industries worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Cavco Industries from $410.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Cavco Industries from $357.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Cavco Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

Cavco Industries Profile

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $274.14. 150,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,524. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.21. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.47 and a 52-week high of $318.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.10.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

