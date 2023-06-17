Empowered Funds LLC Decreases Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 378,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,964 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $256,613,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,941,047,000 after buying an additional 11,465,781 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $69,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $17.04. 24,028,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,340,088. The firm has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.56. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.