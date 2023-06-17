Empowered Funds LLC Has $8.15 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,872 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 24.5% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 58,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 20.6% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 5,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 47,202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Raymond James began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.68. 12,905,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,161,994. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The company has a market cap of $136.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.30%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

