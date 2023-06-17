Empowered Funds LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 103.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,038 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $8,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 73,798 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $153,000.

Shares of VGSH traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $57.82. 3,299,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,496,204. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $59.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1523 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

